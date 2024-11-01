SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.16. 149,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 109,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.