Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

