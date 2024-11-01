Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 71,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 166,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Solvay Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.
About Solvay
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.