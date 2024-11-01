Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $47.06. Smurfit Westrock shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 613,374 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SW. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.