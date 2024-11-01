SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 681,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,686. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.