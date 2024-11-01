Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,004,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

