Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 56.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,221 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 63.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Similarweb stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

