Silver Coast Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.35. 351,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,288. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

