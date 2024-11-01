Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 210,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,789. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

