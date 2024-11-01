Silver Coast Investments LLC Buys 10,590 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 170,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,046. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.