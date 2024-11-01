Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Expands By 5.0%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 44,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,503. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.