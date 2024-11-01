Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Grows By 6.2%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

