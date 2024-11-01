Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Decreases By 12.3%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 262,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,795. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.