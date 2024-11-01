Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Expands By 12.0%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.