Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Expands By 6.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,127. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,096.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Genesis Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

