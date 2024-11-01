Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Drops By 7.1%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 774,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,687. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
