Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Drops By 7.1%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

EverQuote Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 774,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,687. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,619.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.