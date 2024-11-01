Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Increases By 8.3%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $17.25 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,871.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWH opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($27.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.75) by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 982.87%. Research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

