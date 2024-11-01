Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 7.5%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 852,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.