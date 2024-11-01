Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Drops By 6.1%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Domo Stock Down 0.6 %

DOMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 56,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,817. The company has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,388 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Domo by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

