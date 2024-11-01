Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Declines By 5.4%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 1,893,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.7 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.24.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

