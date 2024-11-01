Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Declines By 9.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 901,050 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
CMPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 1,248,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.