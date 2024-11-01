Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Decreases By 7.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 1,250,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $629,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.