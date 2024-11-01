Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 8.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.
CHS Announces Dividend
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
