Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Decreases By 5.7%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

California Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 105,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 811,963 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile



California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

