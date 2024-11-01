Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 8.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

