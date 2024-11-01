Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Increases By 7.9%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AQMS. Benchmark lowered their target price on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
