Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,231 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

