Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.93. 182,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,014. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

