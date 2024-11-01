Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $210.85 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.