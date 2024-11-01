Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.71. 80,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

