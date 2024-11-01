Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $18.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.18. 1,486,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,291. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

