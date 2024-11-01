Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.65. 920,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,872. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 437.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

