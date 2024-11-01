Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,658. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

