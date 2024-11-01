Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 962,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,933. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

