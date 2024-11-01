Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.60 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

