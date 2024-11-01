Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $234.69, with a volume of 39152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,162.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $169,254.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,165,526.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,634 shares of company stock worth $22,376,737. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

