Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

