Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Takes $378,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 1,258,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,335,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

