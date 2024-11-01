Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.08. 424,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,431. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $210.85 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day moving average of $269.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.