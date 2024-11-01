Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $5 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,617. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $274.59 and a 12 month high of $397.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.