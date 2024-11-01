Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $125.84. 13,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,861. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $128.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

