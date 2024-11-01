Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.96.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.