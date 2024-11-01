Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for AEP FY2024 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.59. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.73 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 60.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

