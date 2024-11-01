Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook for COLM Q4 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

