Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 189,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 239,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 501,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

