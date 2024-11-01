Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

SLB stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.