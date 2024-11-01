Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sarama Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

