Sapphire Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Sapphire has a market cap of $2.71 million and $78.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.46 or 0.03589600 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00035632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,941,271,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,920,642,168 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

