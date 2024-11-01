Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,608.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

UPST opened at $48.68 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Upstart by 217.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Upstart by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $828,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

