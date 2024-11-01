Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $4.25 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,752,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,843. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

